Seagate unveils higher capacity Horizon Forbidden West Game Drives for PS4 and PS5

After seeing the Xbox-certified model go on sale this morning, Seagate is now readying a special Edition Horizon Forbidden West Game Drive for PlayStation gamers. The latest entry in the Horizon series is just days away from launching, and review scores already have it as one of the better PS5 titles in the library. Seagate is looking to jump on the bandwagon with a special edition version of its Game Drive – an external hard drive specially geared towards providing gamers with additional storage for their libraries. Head below for more details and a closer look.

Seagate Horizon Forbidden West Game Drive:

There’s nothing particularly special about the new Seagate Special Edition Horizon Forbidden West Game Drive, outside of its aesthetic design themed after the upcoming open-world title. It will be available in two capacities, a 2TB variant alongside a much larger 5TB option. It’s compatible with both PlayStation 4 and PS5 (early reviews have Horizon Forbidden West looking great on previous-generation hardware as well) in hard disk drive form-factors.

Why Seagate wouldn’t make SSD solutions here I really couldn’t tell you – these HDDs can play PS4 games but can only act as cold storage for current-generation PlayStation 5 titles. If you’re going to be playing Horizon Forbidden West on a PS5, you’ll need to install it on the speedy internal SSD. Nonetheless, the drives make for great internal game storage (if one of these discounted portable SSDs doesn’t work for you) and looks great doing it:

New higher capacity Game Drive for PS5 and PS4 consoles is coming soon, including an officially licensed Horizon Forbidden West Limited Edition model. Embrace the expansive storage of Game Drive—officially licensed for PlayStation consoles.Build your Game Vault with a 2TB drive or our new, high-capacity 4TB drive.

The $100 2TB version and $160 5TB Horizon Forbidden West Game Drives aren’t available just yet, but those interested can sign up for notification right here.

In the meantime, hit up our daily console game roundup for all of the best deals, check out the new LEGO Tallneck set from Horizon Forbidden West and our latest feature on the upcoming game here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!