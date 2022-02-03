Horizon Forbidden West’s new trailer delivers Skyrim vibes with a robot twist, and I’m here for it

Horizon Forbidden West launches on February 18, and we just got a closer look at the upcoming game in an all-new trailer. The accompanying blog post gives us a “sneak peek at the massive variety of amazing things to do” in the Forbidden West, which includes gear, upgrades, activities, and “much more.” After watching the trailer a few times, I’ve gotta say, it has plenty of Skyrim vibes with a robotic twist, and I’m not even more excited for the Forbidden West launch.

Horizon Forbidden West looks to offer familiarity with a twist

Aloy is taking on a new frontier with the Forbidden West, and there’s a lot to discover there. You’ll find quite a few places to visit, including Melee Pits inside settlements, Salvage Contracts in the wilds, as well as Outposts and Camps that are “teeming with Regalla’s rebels.” All-in-all, Horizon Forbidden West seems reminiscent of my favorite RPG ever, Skyrim.

You’ll scavenge for loot and gear, work on upgrading weapons, and visit local merchants in each town you visit. There are a ton of activities to explore, as well. And, we’re told that “the Forbidden West is a huge and dangerous place, with far more secrets and adventures than we can reveal here today.”

Thankfully, Horizon Forbidden West looks like the core gameplay will be familiar to RPG fans and offers its unique twists in the storyline instead of the gameplay mechanics. Honestly? This is a welcomed part of the game for me, as it means I won’t have to re-learn how to play an RPG to pick up Forbidden West, and instead be able to engulf myself in the story once I start playing.

We also get both PlayStation 5 in-game footage as well as some engine recordings. It’s unknown which are which, but my eye has a hard time discerning between all of them so that just goes to show how great this game will look. The mechanics for certain things look a bit interesting, though, like the melee pit and taking down robots as you ride through the land. We’ll likely get a bit more info before the release with additional details on weapons, upgrades, and the like.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I never really played Horizon Zero Dawn originally, Forbidden West looks like it’ll be right up my alley. I have hundreds of hours in Skyrim and quite a few in ESO as well, as it’s my favorite RPG series out there. I’m absolutely stoked for ES6 to launch, whenever that’ll be. However, until that happens, I’m perfectly content with checking out Forbidden West at some point once it makes its way to PC, as I no longer have a PlayStation. Or, maybe it’s time for me to pick up a PS5? What are your thoughts on Horizon Forbidden West? Will you be picking the game up on day one?

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!