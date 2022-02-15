Add 2TB of Seagate Game Drive storage to your Xbox rig at $70 shipped (Matching Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Xbox certified Seagate 2TB Game Drive for Xbox Portable Hard Drive for $69.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly between $80 and $92.50 at Amazon over the last few months, this is matching the all-time low there and the best price we can find. The bus-powered drive is ready to add 2TB of game storage to your Xbox One or Series S/X setup with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface and 3-years of Rescue Data Recovery Services from Seagate. Much like the SSD variant (sells for $170) that launched back in October, it sports the novel green LED bar to add a touch of Xbox flair to your gaming space as well. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More details below.

If it’s just something to store your titles on and you prefer some solid-state storage instead, take a look at the Samsung T5 Portable SSD. This one comes in for a touch less with reliable SSD action, but you won’t get quite as much storage here for the price, which is usually the difference between solid-state and hard disk solutions.

Speaking of which, we are still tracking some notable offers on a range of portable drives right now from WD, SanDisk, LaCie, and more. You’ll find up to 5TB of HDD storage waiting in the $130 range and 1TB or more of SSD capacities from $140 and up. Browse through everything right here.

More on the Seagate 2TB Game Drive:

Take control of your gaming experience with Game Drive for Xbox. Featuring up to 2TB of storage, this drive’s slim and slick design complements Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or any generation of Xbox One. Perfect for building up your Game Vault and taking it on-the-go. Enjoy peace of mind with the included 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services and 1-year limited warranty.

