SK hynix’s already affordable 1TB Gold P31 PCIe M.2 SSD just dropped even lower to $93.50

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now offering its 1TB Gold P31 PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive for $93.49 shipped. Regularly $135 over the last year or so, this is $16.50 below our previous $110 mention and lowest price we can find. This model is among the more affordable 1TB M.2 solutions out there and now even lower than the deals we saw ahead of the holidays in 2021. It is rated for data transfers at up to 3,500MB/s, making for a solid and affordable way to upgrade and aging internal drive. Shipping with a 5-year warranty, “SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology” is in place to help it run “extremely cool while being primed for performance” and it comes with the SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software. Head below for more.

SK hynix internals are already among the most affordable and well-known options in the space. With today’s discount, there really aren’t very many more reliable options in the price range outside of the Sabrent model we spotted on sale yesterday at $85 shipped. It’s not quite as fast, but it will save you even more and you can get all of the details right here.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out some of the latest releases in the solid-state game including Western Digital’s new WD_BLACK SN770 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD as well as the PS5-ready PCIe Gen4 SSDs with heatsink and 7,100MB/s transfer speeds CORSAIR launched earlier this month. All of our SSD coverage can be found right here as well.

More on the SK hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 Internal SSD:

Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Pioneering thermal efficiency – allowing the Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

Premium SSD powered by the global top 2 memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

