Score an Xbox Series S at one of the best prices ever right now: $255 or less (Reg. $300)

If you or someone you know is looking to grab an Xbox Series S, Staples now has one of the best deals we have tracked. You can now score Microsoft’s all-digital current-generation console for $254.99 shipped using codes 40765 and 29767 at checkout. That’s $45 off the regular $300 price tag it fetches just about everywhere else and one of the deepest deals we have tracked. It is currently listed at $299 via Amazon. You might get lucky with an additional $15 off $60 promotion by signing up in the bottom left corner of this page, but this extra discount is hit or miss with most users. Either way, this is a wonderful chance to score current-generation Xbox at a particularly low price. Head below for more details.

The Xbox Series S packs at 512GB internal storage drive (and you can grab the discounted Seagate Xbox Game Drive for even more cold storage on sale right now) alongside an included Xbox Wireless Controller and an HDMI cable. It might not be the Series X machine, but those are still very hard to get your hands on.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Cyberpunk 2077 content for current-generation machines as well as the FREE trial and the now confirmed Call of Duty Modern Warfare sequel..

Just be sure to dive into today’s console game roundup for all of the most notable Xbox game deals available right now.

More on the Xbox Series S:

Introducing the Xbox Series S, the smallest, sleekest Xbox ever. Experience the speed and performance of a next-gen all-digital console at an accessible price point. Limit 1 console purchase per customer. Introducing the Xbox Series S, the smallest, sleekest Xbox. Experience the speed and performance of a next-gen console at an accessible price.

