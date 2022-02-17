FREE Nintendo 3DS games and deals + eShop exclusives to secure before they are gone forever

We have spotted some Nintendo 3DS game deals alongside some eShop exclusives and freebies you might want to consider grabbing now. Nintendo will sadly be closing the 3DS eShop come March of next year, alongside disabling the ability to add funds to these accounts starting in May of 2022 (more details on that right here.) Not only does that leave a wealth of titles out in the cold only to be found in rare physical form across the interwebs and retail bargain bins, but that also means your 3DS library will soon be frozen in time, so to speak, with no way of adding new digital titles from Nintendo’s eShop. While there are third-party sellers that will carry the bigger name titles for what will likely go beyond the March 2023 cut off date, that could mean some of the standout eShop exclusives might be lost forever. So let’s take a look at some of the 3DS titles that are currently on sale via the eShop as well as some freebies and standout exclusives you might want to scoop up now.

eShop 3DS exclusives, freebies, and deals:

You’ll find some Nintendo 3DS game deals, eShop exclusives, freebies, and some notable titles that might be hard to find elsewhere listed below. While these aren’t the most well-known and sought-after games out there in some cases, it might be worth browsing through to see if there’s anything that catches your eye to ensure you have secured copies (and some light price drops while you’re at it):

Be sure to swing by our previous coverage on the Wii U and 3DS eShop closure right here. Nintendo has also provided a sort of trip down memory lane for long-time players of its beloved mobile platform, featuring play stats and other statistics you can review.

And be sure to swing by today’s console game roundup for all of your Switch needs. You’ll find a nice price drop on the new Pokémon Legends Arceus and more alongside the first price drop on next month’s Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

