Nintendo officially set to shut down Wii U and 3DS eShop libraries, view your play stats here

It’s time to start thinking about shoring up your Wii U and 3DS game libraries. Nintendo’s beloved 3DS consoles still remain in the hearts and hands of gamers everywhere, despite the Switch taking over portable supremacy in the Mushroom Kingdom. But Nintendo has now announced the inevitable closure of its eShop Wii U and 3DS digital game stores and while it might not be until next year, it will all be gone before you know it. Head below for more details.

Nintendo eShop Wii U and 3DS game library closure

Gamers everywhere have fond memories of taking their favorite Nintendo titles on the go with 3DS, long before the hybrid Switch console was ever even in development. The 3DS game library has always been lauded as being the best portable collection of games out there. And if you’re one of those that still make good use of Nintendo’s wonderful previous-generation portable, it might be a good time to start thinking about scooping up some digital titles from the eShop while you still can.

Nintendo recently took to its official Twitter page to announce that it will no longer support Wii U and 3DS games on the eShop starting spring 2023:

As of late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make Nintendo eShop purchases for the Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

While it will still be possible, beyond late March 2023, to “redownload games and DLC” for Wii U and 3DS, no new downloads will be possible. Here are a few other more pressing factors to keep in mind on the matter as well:

As of May 23, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use a credit card to add funds to an account in Nintendo eShop on Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

As of August 29, 2022, it will no longer be possible to use a Nintendo eShop Card to add funds to an account in Nintendo eShop on Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. However, it will still be possible to redeem download codes until late March 2023.

Take a trip down memory lane

While I guess it was only a matter of time before Nintendo moved gamers and its online shop away from the aging system to make space for bigger and better things, it has created a sort of Wii U and Nintendo 3DS game memory activity to help lessen the sting here:

We thank you for supporting Nintendo eShop on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Additionally, you may also look back on your time with them via various play statistics.

Head over to this landing page to start your trip down memory lane where your “Nintendo 3DS and Wii U play activity from 2011 through 2020 will be analyzed to create a chart of your gaming memories.”

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!