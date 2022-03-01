CORSAIR’s latest M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse hits new low at $110 ($20 off)

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR M65 RGB Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse for $109.99 shipped. Down $20 from its normal going rate of $130, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked and only the second drop that we’ve seen since its release. This is the latest version of CORSAIR’s popular M65 mouse that now has built-in wireless connectivity instead of having to be plugged in all the time. CORSAIR’s SLIPSTREAM wireless tech delivers “sub-1ms” speeds, which helps your gaming be that much better. It features the MARKSMAN optical sensor which has a native DPI of up to 26,000 as well. There’s a 6-axis gyro in tow as well for an ultra-low lift-off distance to keep your tracking on point during intense gaming sessions. Check out our announcement coverage for more details then head below for additional information.

Of course, you can opt instead for the wired CORSAIR M65 RGB Elite. It has a similar feature set to the deal above, but at a much lower price point. Coming in at $48 on Amazon, you’ll find that this mouse delivers an 18,000 DPI sensor as well as an adjustable weight and balance. Plus, it still has the customizable thumb button for snipers and other positions that you have to step down your DPI temporarily for any reason.

For other gaming gear, don’t forget that the Alienware x15 R1 gaming laptop is currently on sale for a new low of $550 off. Down to $2,000 from its normal going rate of up to $2,550, this laptop packs NVIDIA’s RTX 3070 to power its 360Hz display, making it a solid option for on-the-go gaming or even playing your favorite titles from the couch.

More on the CORSAIR M65 Ultra Wireless Gaming Mouse:

Make all your clicks count with the CORSAIR M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS Tunable Gaming Mouse, boasting a durable aluminum frame and hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS for sub-1ms latency. Experience pinpoint accuracy powered by a 26,000 DPI MARKSMAN optical sensor and optical OMRON switches, while sensor fusion technology enables convenient tilt gestures for in-game actions.

