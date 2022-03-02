LEGO’s all-new 1,900-piece Technic BMW M 1000 RR motorbike sees first discount to $220

Originally launching back in January, the new LEGO BMW M 1000 RR Motorbike set arrived as the largest Technic kit of the year. While a whole new lineup of sets just went live for March, we’re now tracking the first price cut on BMW’s new LEGO kit via Zavvi. Right now, you can bring home the over 1,900-piece build for $219.99 shipped when code LEGOBMW has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $230, this is the first price cut since debuting 2 months ago and a new all-time low. It might not be the steepest discount, but any savings can go a long way to score one of LEGO’s latest. Especially more expensive kits like the new BMW M 1000 RR. Our launch coverage details what to expect, though you can get some additional details down below.

LEGO’s new BMW M 1000 RR arrives as the first 1:5-scale Technic creation with 1,920 pieces and plenty of authentic details. It is just the latest in brick-built BMW collaborations, and stacks up to over 18 inches long. Working suspension, a 3-speed gearbox, and chain transmission are just some of the highlights, though the decals and BMW logos are certainly going to be a plus for motorbike enthusiasts.

LEGO BMW M 1000 RR features:

Developed in sports racing and perfected for the road, BMW motorbikes have captured motorsport fans’ hearts. Now you can enjoy a mindful build crafting the LEGO 42130 Technic BMW M 1000 RR motorbike with this model kit for adults to build. Its 1:5 scale is a first for the LEGO Technic universe.

