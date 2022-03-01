Here’s our first look at LEGO’s 12 upcoming Muppets collectible minifigures

Today, we’re getting a first look at what to expect from the LEGO Group’s latest series of Collectible minifigures. Bringing the most iconic puppets in television and film history to the brick-built world, 12 new LEGO Muppets minifigures are arriving in the near future. Delivering icons like Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and other beloved characters, you can get a look at everything down below.

LEGO Muppets minifigures on the way

It has been long-reported that the LEGO Group would be expanding its Collectible Minifigure Series into yet another new exciting property. While Star Wars fans have been eager to see if a galaxy far, far away will join the likes of the Marvel lineup from last fall, today we’re getting a first look at what to expect from the latest collection.

Delivering 12 of Jim Henson’s most iconic characters, the Muppets are finally making their brick-built debut with a series of LEGO minifigures. All of the iconic puppets have been included for the latest wave, with Kermit taking center stage alongside the likes of Miss Piggy, Gonzo, and more.

Each of the blind bag figures will come with their own accessories fitting for the character, as well as a display stand. There are some pretty novel inclusions like a printed Miss Piggy tile, Monster drum kit, and a little pumpkin to pair with the Swedish Chef. There’s quite a bit of exclusive pieces here to pair with the LEGO minifigures themselves, which should excite LEGO enthusiasts and Muppets fans alike.

As per usual here, we’re expecting to see the LEGO Collectible Muppets minifigures enter with $4.99 price tags at launch. That’s the usual going rate for these blind bag figures, whether it be the licensed ones like last year’s Marvel figures or the latest CMF from the beginning of 2022. There’s no telling as of now when we’ll see the Muppets minifigures make their LEGO debut, though it should likely be in the coming months.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The latest Collectible minifigures have finally been revealed, and I honestly think it’s mixed bag. Some of the Muppets have translated quite well into the brick-built medium, while others like Statler and Waldorf are a bit too unLEGO-like. On the flip side, I am a big fan of the printing across all of the minifigures, with quite the detailed designs carrying over from the torso to the legs.

