Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer

A FREE Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo has arrived. While we await more of the 30th anniversary content from Nintendo and the official March 25, 2022 release date of Kirby’s next adventure, Nintendo Switch owners can now jump in to Kirby and the Forgotten Land for FREE as part of a just-released demo. The game is already up for pre-order in its complete form with a notable $5 price drop on Amazon, but this is great chance to get hands-on to see what all of the new copy and transform abilities have in-store. Head below for more details and look at today’s brand new overview trailer from Nintendo.

FREE Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo + more

The release of Kirby and the Forgotten Land is just weeks away at this point and Nintendo has now unleashed a FREE demo available alongside a fresh new trailer with a nearly six-minute runtime. This is great chance to get a mouthful for yourself to see what the new game is all about and give it a try as well. Just remember, the Amazon pre-order discount might not stick around forever, so if you’re already convinced and want to be playing on day one, it might be a good idea to lock-in the discount now.

You’ll find the FREE Kirby and the Forgotten Land demo directly on the Nintendo eShop.

Float off on an all-new adventure as the powerful puffball, Kirby. Explore in 3D stages as you discover a mysterious world with abandoned structures from a past civilization—like a shopping mall?! Copy enemies’ abilities like the new Drill and Ranger and use them to attack, explore your surroundings, and save the kidnapped Waddle Dees from the ferocious Beast Pack alongside the mysterious Elfilin. Hope you’re hungry for an unforgettable adventure!

Here are more details on the game and a look at today’s brand new overview trailer:

And here’s a refresher on the pre-order bonuses you can score elsewhere if you would prefer some goodies as opposed to the discount mentioned above:

