Amazon offers $50 Nintendo gift cards at $45 to land a deal on your next digital game purchase

Alongside the ongoing rare price drop on 1-year Nintendo Switch Online memberships, Amazon is also now offering $50 Nintendo eShop gift cards for $44.99 with free digital delivery. While the 10% price drop might not seem like a whole lot, it is rare to see these on sale at Amazon and they don’t often go for any less than this. All things considered, if you plan on spending any cash on the eShop over the next few months (like on some exclusive 3DS games before they disappear), you might as well have some essentially free money in the holster before you do so. More details below.

With Pokémon Legends: Arceus already out in the wild, Nintendo is set to have a big year with huge releases on the horizon, including Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. But the next big launch on the slate is Kirby and the Forgotten Land, the pink puff’s next big adventure, and it is already marked down ahead of the March 25, 2022 release date. You can get all of the details on that as well as the pre-order bonuses right here.

In other Nintendo news, a recent NVIDIA data breach could be hinting at a potential Nintendo Switch 2 console, PowerA’s new Pokémon Snorlax & Friends Switch controller and case are now up for pre-order, and you have to go take a look at the new Love Hultén retro-style all-in-one NES console and synthesizer as well.

More on the Nintendo eShop gift card:

This item can be redeemed on eShop only. This item cannot be redeemed on the Wii Shop

The perfect gift for anyone who loves to play—including you. Choose from over 1,000 new, classic and indie games – delivered directly to your Nintendo Switch, Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo eShop Digital Cards are redeemable only through the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch, Wii U, and Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

