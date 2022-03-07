Apple Watch Series 6 see cert. refurb discounts from $250 (Orig. $399+), more starting at $120

Through the end of today, Woot is discounting a selection of previous-generation Apple Watch models in certified refurbished condition starting at $120. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Leading the way this time around is Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS in all five colors for $259.99. Down from its original $429 going rate, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and the best price yet. Plus, 40mm styles are on sale from $249.99.

Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! This makes Apple Watch Series 6 a notable way to avoid paying more premium prices for the latest and greatest wearable from Apple. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

While you’ll want to check out all of the other styles on sale today for some more affordable ways to get in on the Apple Watch savings, our roundup of the best bands is worth a look too. Delivering a collection of our favorite ways to accessory your wearable starting from $5, you’ll find plenty of third-party offerings including top brands like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more in our curated list.

For the latest in Apple’s fitness companions, ongoing discounts make now one of the best times yet to get in on the Apple Watch Series 7 action. Currently starting at $350, you can score some of the best prices to date with as much as $80 in savings attached. Carrying over from standard aluminum styles to higher-end stainless steel offerings with even more elegant bands paired in, you can check out our coverage for all of the details.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

