Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi meat thermometer is great for BBQs at low of $55 (Save $45)

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 4-probe Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Meat Thermometer for $54.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This is a $45 discount from its normal $100 going rate, beats our last mention by an additional $5, and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to allow you to monitor the temperatures of up to four probes at one time. This means you can keep tabs on the ambient temperature of your smoker, your meal, and more. All of this combines to make a solid experience for the grillmaster this spring. Keep reading for more.

Are you on a tighter budget? Well, instead, consider picking up Govee’s single-probe Bluetooth thermometer for just $13 on Amazon. While it might not have Wi-Fi connectivity or four probes, those features aren’t always a necessity if you’re thrifty about where you place the Bluetooth transmitter. It’ll still connect to your smartphone so you can monitor cooks from outside of the kitchen with ease.

Speaking of grilling, did you see the Char-Broil 4-burner gas grill that’s on sale today? The discount goes away at midnight, and right now you can pick it up for just $200. That’s a massive $100 discount from its normal going rate and would be the perfect upgrade for spring BBQs and cookouts now that the weather is starting to warm up.

More on the Govee Wi-Fi Meat Thermometer:

Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Monitoring: Remotely keep track of wireless meat thermometer temperatures from anywhere at any time using the Govee Home App. Pull up the app on your mobile device and check your temperatures without exposure to excessive heat while cooking.

Smart Alerts: With the Govee Home App, your food will stay safe in the kitchen or oven and be cooked to your liking. When any of your temperatures are outside of your presets, you’ll receive an instant notification on the app and on your digital meat thermometer.

28 USDA-Recommended Preset Temperatures: Ensure the cooking quality of your food with temperature recommendations for up to 14 types of foods.The Govee Home App will provide suggestions based on user needs for grilling.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!