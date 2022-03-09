Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Stories 2 $40, Kena Bridge of Spirits $26, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin in physical form for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and now joining the rest of the top-tier Switch games on sale right now for Mario Day 2022, this is $20 off and matching the Amazon all-time low. Just ahead of Nintendo’s scheduled Monster Hunter Rise FREE weekend starting this Friday, now’s your chance to score the more RPG-focused take on the series. In this one, players team up with popular creatures from the series alongside a crew of party members in a story-centric experience while hatching your own monster companions as well as engaging in “tag-team multiplayer battles and exploration.” Get even more details in our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury, River City Girls, Figment, Bayonetta, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and much more.
Nintendo Mario Day 2022 game deals:
- Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Multiplayer DLC pack at $7 (Reg. $10)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Today’s best game deals:
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $26 (Reg. $40)
- River City Girls PSN from $18 (Reg. $30)
- Figment eShop$2 (Reg. $20)
- ***Note: Might need to be logged into Nintendo account to see price
- Xbox Retro Game Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Open-World Game Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox LEGO Game Sale up to 80% off
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach pre-order $40
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Fortnite Minty Legends Pack $19 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Control: Ultimate Edition PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Hitman Trilogy PSN $60 (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale via PSN
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Dark Souls Trilogy from $43 (Reg. up to $55)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Steelbook Edition $75 (Reg. $110)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook $85 (Reg. $130)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- OKAMI HD $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch $30 (Reg. $40+)
- NieR: Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
