Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Stories 2 $40, Kena Bridge of Spirits $26, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin in physical form for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60 and now joining the rest of the top-tier Switch games on sale right now for Mario Day 2022, this is $20 off and matching the Amazon all-time low. Just ahead of Nintendo’s scheduled Monster Hunter Rise FREE weekend starting this Friday, now’s your chance to score the more RPG-focused take on the series. In this one, players team up with popular creatures from the series alongside a crew of party members in a story-centric experience while hatching your own monster companions as well as engaging in “tag-team multiplayer battles and exploration.” Get even more details in our launch coverage. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury, River City Girls, Figment, Bayonetta, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and much more.

Nintendo Mario Day 2022 game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

