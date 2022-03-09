Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Console Bundles are now on sale for $270

Trusted eBay Daily Deals seller AntOnline is now offering the Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League Console Bundle for $269.99 shipped. Regularly $300 at Best Buy and Amazon, this is a $30 price drop, matching our previous mention on the bundle, and within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked in the last several months. While we have seen the standard edition Series S at $250 in limited Woot sales, today marks another rare chance to get into current-generation Xbox gaming at discount. Alongside everything you would notably get with Series S, it includes copies of Fortnite and a Rocket League bundle featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. More details below.

The Series S has been the only option readily available for a year or more now and this is another shot to bring Microsoft’s latest all-digital machine to a game room near you with a nice price drop in tow.

More on the Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League Bundle:

Get the all-digital Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits. With the Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite, you can customize your avatar with the Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on favorite items in Fortnite Battle Royale and more. For Rocket League add-on content, you get the standout Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits that can be used to build Blueprints, upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium, or purchase most-wanted content from the Rocket League Item Shop.

