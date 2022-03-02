Microsoft Flight Simulator now available on Xbox One, Cloud gaming, more in March Game Pass

While we first heard about playing Flight Simulator on the Xbox One through Xbox Cloud Gaming back in June of last year, the time has finally arrived. Launching as one of the March Game Pass updates, Flight Simulator, alongside several other titles, are now available to play on the Cloud. This means that even the original Xbox One, or any other Xbox Cloud-enabled device, can now take to the skies in Flight Simulator 2020. What all devices are compatible and what other updates are coming to Game Pass? Keep reading for more.

We’ll start by mentioning all of the titles that are coming to Game Pass throughout March as well as the platforms they’ll be available on.

Flight Simulator 2020 – Cloud – Today

Far: Changing Tides – Cloud, Console, PC – Today

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – Console, PC – March 3

Kentucky Route Zero – Cloud, Console, PC – March 10

Lawn Mowing Simulator – Xbox One – March 10

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Cloud, Console, PC – March 10

Young Souls – Cloud, Console, PC – March 10

With that out of the way, we’ll dive into some of our favorites from the announcement.

To start things off, Flight Simulator 2020. We went hands-on with the game on Xbox Series X back in July when it launched and found it to be an absolutely stunning experience on Microsoft’s flagship console. Now that the game is coming to Xbox One through Cloud Gaming, even more people will be able to enjoy flying their favorite planes. While the Xbox One itself can’t send 4K 120Hz over its HDMI cable, the Xbox Cloud Gaming servers are backed by Series X hardware, so the experience should be fairly smooth on a decent internet connection, but it doesn’t stop there. Since Xbox Cloud Gaming works on other platforms, including macOS, Windows, Android, and iOS/iPadOS, you’ll be able to take to the skies no matter where you are, so long as you have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Moving onto Guardians of the Galaxy, which is launching on all three platforms March 10. You’ll be able to “fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots” in this third-person action-adventure game. It’s based on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies and offers a “fresh take” for players. You’ll find “unpredictable” Guardians at your side and have fun blasting your way from one “explosive situation” to the next.

9to5Toys’ Take

The real star of the show here is that Xbox One and mobile devices can now play Flight Simulator 2020 – one of the biggest games of 2020 – and with last year’s console launch, this title is sure to be a fan-favorite for Xbox One players as well. Though the experience might not be as fluid as next-generation consoles, the fact that people with an eight year old console can play a title as demanding as Flight Simulator 2020 is quite impressive.

This just goes to show that Microsoft really cares about its players and its services, with hardware (sometimes) taking a backseat. The fact that next-generation, flagship games like this can be played on a near-decade old system showcases Microsoft’s commitment to gamers of all budgets and abilities, and that they’re not just focusing on next-generation console sales. I’m loving the way Microsoft is handling gaming this generation, and I can’t wait to see what else the company has in store over the next few years.

