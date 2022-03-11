Pick up the HeroQuest Game System for $85.50; more tabletop games from $35

Amazon is currently offering the Avalon Hill HeroQuest Game System for $85.51 shipped. With a list price of $126, this 32% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen this board game offered on Amazon. Fantasy dungeon crawlers, like HeroQuest, are designed to have limitless potential for replays. The game system ships with 14 quests, but players can design their own storylines. There are around 65 highly-detailed mini-figures that help the players feel immersed in the story. You can pick up the Return of the Witch Lord quest pack to get additional game pieces and 10 additional quests to continue the gaming experience. Continue reading for more deals on tabletop games.

More deals on tabletop games:

I have played Mysterium myself and it is a very interesting concept. The goal of the game is to figure out what character committed a crime with what item and in what location, like Clue. The twist is that one player knows the answer and is trying to help the other players get to the right answer. However, that player cannot talk, but instead, they use cards with abstract images and designs. This can create some hilarious moments while trying to figure out what the “spirit” is trying to tell you with the cards. The replayability of Mysterium is immense with the Hidden Signs and Secrets and Lies expansion packs.

Avalon Hill HeroQuest Game System features:

In the HeroQuest dungeon crawl board game, heroes work together to complete epic quests, find treasures and defeat the forces of evil.

Complete 14 quests to become champions of the realm. The adventure never ends! The game offers players an opportunity to make up their own stories and quests.

The game includes 65+ highly detailed miniatures including sculpted figures on 25mm bases, and furniture pieces.

