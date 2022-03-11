Today’s best game deals: Days Gone $10, Nioh 2 $14, Far Cry 6 $25, Mario Tennis Aces $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Days Gone on PS4 for $9.88 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ account. Regularly up to $40, it is currently on sale for $20 at Amazon and is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked. If you were on the fence about the open-world zombie horde shooter, now’s the time to give it a go. Set in the gorgeous American north west, players take on the role of a biker Deacon St.John – a “bounty hunter facing a brutal struggle for survival while searching for a reason to live.” Massive hordes of zombies and a “an endless combination of strategy” to take them out await in this one. We are tracking loads of notable Mario Day hangover price drops below on Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury, Super Mario Maker 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and more alongside offers on Nioh 2, Bastion, Transistor, and much more.
Nintendo Mario Day 2022 game deals:
- Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Plus Multiplayer DLC pack at $7 (Reg. $10)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
Today’s best game deals:
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. $40)
- Far Cry 6 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $26 (Reg. $40)
- River City Girls PSN from $18 (Reg. $30)
- Figment eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- ***Note: Might need to be logged into Nintendo account to see price
- Xbox Retro Game Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Open-World Game Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox LEGO Game Sale up to 80% off
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach pre-order $40
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Fortnite Minty Legends Pack $19 (Reg. $30)
- Bayonetta PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Control: Ultimate Edition PSN $14 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Hitman Trilogy PSN $60 (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Games Under $15 sale via PSN
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry 6 Gold Steelbook Edition $75 (Reg. $110)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook $85 (Reg. $130)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- Persona 5 Strikers Switch $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- BioShock Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
