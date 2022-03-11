Android app deals of the day: Battleship, Clue, Monopoly, Shattered Plane, and more.

We are ready to head into the weekend with today’s best Android app deals including a host of classic board games in digital form. These price drops join deals on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ models as well as the ASUS Chromebook CM3 with a detachable keyboard. But as far as the apps go, our collection of Google Play offers are headlined by titles like Battleship, Star Link 2, The Game of Life 2, Monopoly, Shattered Plane, and more. Head below for a closer look at Friday’s best.

Today’s best Android app deals:

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8/+ models are now starting at even lower prices with bundled Amazon credit from $650 alongside the rest of this week’s Samsung offers right here. Ongoing deals on the latest Galaxy Watch 4 models are now joined by price drops on Garmin’s solar-powered fēnix 6 Pro Smartwatch at $100 off. Just be sure to check out this deal on the ASUS Chromebook CM3 with a detachable keyboard as well as everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Battleship:

The official version of the classic Hasbro board game of naval combat is now on mobile! Challenge other players in Classic Mode or in the all-new Commanders Mode – a fast-paced, strategic and tactical variation. Play with unique naval commanders and use resources to activate powerful special abilities that will secure you a win as you wage war on the high seas.

