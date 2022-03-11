Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Shadowmatic, Chrono Trigger, Agent A, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend are now live with some Apple award-winners, iconic RPGs, and more. Just be sure to check out the pre-order deals on Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 as well as the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air while you’re at it. Today’s collection features price drops on titles like Shadowmatic, Chrono Trigger, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, Geofency | Time Tracking, and more. Head below for today’s Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: TInstApp for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smart Closet – Fashion Style: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AudioTools – dB, Sound & Audio: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: The School : White Day: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Wifiry: WiFi Signal Strength: FREE (Reg. $3)

BundleHunt’s latest sale features over 35 top Mac apps: Little Snitch, Typinator, more from $5

Unclutter for Mac now starting at $10 with 100% of profits going directly to Ukrainian charities

Today’s best game deals: Days Gone $10, Nioh 2 $14, Far Cry 6 $25, Mario Tennis Aces $40, more

Mario Day 2022 deals: Nintendo games, collectibles, LEGO kits, gear, and more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Tarot Reading: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Food Intolerances: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Journey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Commander Pixman: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Boss Led Diode Distortion: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hatsune Miku Logic Paint: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

More on Shadowmatic:

Shadowmatic is an imagination-stirring puzzle where you rotate abstract objects in a spotlight to find recognizable silhouettes in projected shadows, relevant to the surrounding environment. “Other Worlds” is a chapter of Shadowmatic with over 30 levels in 3 unique thematic environments: Ancient Worlds, Music and Space. The chapter is available as a separate purchase. The game combines stunning visuals with relaxing and captivating gameplay.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Journey, Townsmen...
Android app deals of the day: Chrono Trigger, Dwarf Jou...
Today’s best game deals: Days Gone $10, Nioh 2 $14, F...
Samsung’s white 27-inch M5 AirPlay 2 Monitor returns ...
Bring home the regularly $40 Brim 6-Cup Pour Over Coffe...
Garmin’s solar-powered fēnix 6 Pro Smartwatch se...
This 60-inch Samsung 4K smart TV with Google Assistant ...
Prep for spring cleaning: Sun Joe 2800psi Pressure Wash...
Load more...
Show More Comments