Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Shadowmatic, Chrono Trigger, Agent A, more

Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend are now live with some Apple award-winners, iconic RPGs, and more. Just be sure to check out the pre-order deals on Apple’s all-new iPad Air 5 as well as the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air while you’re at it. Today’s collection features price drops on titles like Shadowmatic, Chrono Trigger, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim, Geofency | Time Tracking, and more. Head below for today’s Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: TInstApp for Instagram: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smart Closet – Fashion Style: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: S&T: Sandbox World War II TBS: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AudioTools – dB, Sound & Audio: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: The School : White Day: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Wifiry: WiFi Signal Strength: FREE (Reg. $3)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Tarot Reading: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Food Intolerances: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Journey: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Commander Pixman: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Boss Led Diode Distortion: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hatsune Miku Logic Paint: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

Shadowmatic is an imagination-stirring puzzle where you rotate abstract objects in a spotlight to find recognizable silhouettes in projected shadows, relevant to the surrounding environment. “Other Worlds” is a chapter of Shadowmatic with over 30 levels in 3 unique thematic environments: Ancient Worlds, Music and Space. The chapter is available as a separate purchase. The game combines stunning visuals with relaxing and captivating gameplay.

