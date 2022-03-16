Casely offers 25% off for St. Patrick’s Day: iPhone 12, 13, and SE 2022 case deals + more

Casely is now offering a series of notable iPhone SE case deals as well as offers on the rest of its lineup for the holidays. After seeing the debut of its new Power Pod MagSafe power banks, Casely has launched a 25% off event on its iPhone 12 and 13 cases alongside a host of iPhone SE cases that fit both the 2020 and new 2022 model. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Casely offers up to 25% off for St. Patrick’s Day

The sale is essentially a St. Patrick’s Day event focused on its green cases, but there is quite a wide variety of designs that fit into that category, from floral patterns and tapestries to its new Frida Kahlo lineup, and much more. Just be sure to use code LUCKYME at checkout.

iPhone SE case deals and more:

And for folks picking up the new iPhone SE this week (here are the pre-order deals), Casely also has a load of models on sale that work with both the 2020 model and the new 2022 variant ahead of Friday’s launch. Again, there are much more than just St. Patrick’s Day green options here, not unlike the Stuck on U Festival Sticker Clear Case or the Van Gogh Almond Blossom that drop from $25 and $30 to $18.75 and $22.50 respectively. All of the iPhone SE case deals can be found right here.

Casely offers free shipping on all orders over $30 and you can browse through the entire sale event right here.

If you prefer to take the official route, we are still tracking some notable deals on Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases. And be sure to check out the must-see CASETiFY Pokémon collection while you’re at it.

Stuck on U Festival Sticker Case features:

Our Stuck on U Festival Sticker Case comes in two different styles depending on the level of protection you would like for your iPhone for maximum protection, try the Bold collection version featuring a black background. If you prefer a more lightweight, sleek case, the Classic collection with the clear background is the perfect choice for you. This summery case is the perfect addition to your outdoor wardrobe, and the sticker accents make for an eye-catching display to compliment any outfit.

