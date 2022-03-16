Chefman 1-day kitchen sale up to 54% off: Waffle maker $18, mixers from $13, and more

Today only, Woot is offering up to 54% off a range Chefman kitchenware gear. One standout among the many is the Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker at $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model bounces between about $28 and as much as $42 at Amazon as of late and has never dropped below $24.50 there in red. Although you will find the black variant at just over $24, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on any of them since Black Friday when they were $2 less. Including seven different shade settings and a handy batter overflow channel, Chefman’s waffle makers are among the best options when they drop down to this price range. More deals and details below from $13.

Today’s Woot Chefman sale is a great time to update some kitchen gear, including the coffee grinder we featured yesterday which is now even lower at 50% off. You’ll also find hand mixers for much less than the recent KitchenAid Amazon sale, air fryers, egg cookers, and more waiting for you right here. The deals start from $13 Prime shipped.

Alongside today’s Char-Broil grill deals for your outdoor cooking needs, we also spotted a new all-time low on Waste King’s 1 HP garbage disposal. This one can be installed without he help of an electrician and is now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Head over to our home goods hub for more.

Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker features:

Designed with a wrap-around channel to catch any excess batter this unique feature prevents any batter from overflowing or leaking…Choose from 7 different shade settings to cook your waffles exactly how you like them. The higher the setting, the darker and crispier it will be…With the Chefman Anti-Overflow Waffle Maker, there are unlimited options of recipes to create a delicious breakfast, lunch or even dinner! Create classic waffles, chocolate, buttermilk, banana nut, oatmeal, chocolate chip, pizza, cinnamon roll, and so much more

