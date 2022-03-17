Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SPHAZE, Book of Demons, WEATHER NOW, more

Thursday morning has arrived and with it all of today’s fresh new Mac and iOS app deals. We also saw new lows hit Apple Watch Series 7 alongside ongoing price drops on Apple’s AirPods Max, but for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection is highlighted by SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game, Book of Demons: Tablet Edition, Niffelheim, WEATHER NOW, and AnatomyMapp. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Brainjection: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Niffelheim: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Strongbox Pro: $47 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: WEATHER NOW ° – daily forecast: $5 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Quick Fav Dial – Smart Dialer: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Duplicate Photos Fixer: $5 (Reg. $7)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dragon Flight Simulator Games: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brotherhood of Violence Ⅱ: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Mega Mall Story2: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: 7Days : Backer: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bluetooth+ for Blackmagic: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Super Starship: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on SHAZE:

Find the path through labyrinths! SPHAZE is a sci-fi puzzle game with beautiful vivid art created by an indie team from Poland! If you love Monument Valley, Causality, or Cut the Rope, SPAHZE is for you! Looking for your new favorite puzzle game? You found it! From the creators of Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Witcher: Monster Slayer, Real Boxing, and Puzzle Craft.

