Tim Cook really wants you to try Apple’s AirPods Max with $100 discount to 2022 low

Amazon now offers Apple’s AirPods Max Headphones for $449 shipped in all five colors. Normally fetching $549, this is the best price in a month and a half at $100 off while delivering one of the rarer occasions to see all of the different styles up for grabs at the same time without having to pay full price. Centered around an H1 chip, AirPods Max also rock active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s offer finally makes Apple’s flagship listening experience more affordable than before. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

For those who don’t want the over-ear design, Apple’s AirPods 3 are still about as good as it gets for earbuds right now. While not seeing anywhere near as notable of a markdown as the AirPods Max, you can still grab the latest buds from Apple with Hey Siri and new MagSafe charging case at $169.

As far as other notable personal listening experiences go, our headphones guide has the week’s best price cuts up for grabs all in one place. Though one option worth highlighting above the rest would be Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2 at $226. This rare ongoing discount delivers both styles of the over-ears for some of the best prices to date.

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

