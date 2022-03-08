BundleHunt’s latest sale features over 35 top Mac apps: Little Snitch, Typinator, more from $5

Celebrating Apple’s Peek Performance event today, the latest BundleHunt app sale has now gone live with a collection of notable discounts starting at $5. With over 35 different apps to choose from, everything has just been updated to support macOS Monterey with lifetime access to the lot. That makes this a perfect time to score some top-rated picks to elevate your workflow or score some new software for an M1 Mac, be it the just-announced Mac Studio or your existing machine. Head below for a few details on our top picks or dive into the entire sale here.

Notable apps in today’s sale include:

Little Snitch : Makes these Internet connections visible and puts you back in control!

: Makes these Internet connections visible and puts you back in control! Imazing 2 : Powerful and user-friendly, iMazing is the best iOS device manager!

: Powerful and user-friendly, iMazing is the best iOS device manager! Typinator : Typinator boosts your productivity by automating the process of inserting frequently used text and graphics and auto-correcting typing errors.

: Typinator boosts your productivity by automating the process of inserting frequently used text and graphics and auto-correcting typing errors. Squash 3 : Batch resize and optimize images on macOS.

: Batch resize and optimize images on macOS. Forklift : ForkLift is a powerful dual-pane file manager and file transfer client for macOS.

: ForkLift is a powerful dual-pane file manager and file transfer client for macOS. Mail Archiver X : Archive your email in 3 easy steps and you will never lose an email again.

: Archive your email in 3 easy steps and you will never lose an email again. Hazeover: Distraction Dimmer for Mac. Help yourself focus on one thing at a time. Automagically.

