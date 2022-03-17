Today’s best game deals: Dark Souls Remaster $15, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dark Souls Remastered from $14.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 or more, this is a great chance to secure a copy of the original Dark Souls title in remastered form. Now that Elden Ring – the latest from Dark Souls developer FromSoftware that has taken the gaming world by storm and a likely game of the year contender – you might be considering the rest of the series. Originally starting with Demon’s Souls (the remaster of this one is currently going for $50), much of the sensibilities in Elden Ring spawn from the gameplay loop and style of the previous Soulsborne titles. You won’t find the sprawling open world, but they do feature very similar tough-as-nails combat and exploration. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Streets of Rage 4 eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap $8 (Reg. $15)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- FINAL FANTASY VII remake pre-owned $12 (Reg. $40 new)
- FINAL FANTASY VII eShop $8 (Reg. $16)
- FINAL FANTASY IX eShop $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle PSN $17.50 (Reg. $50)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation March Madness Digital Sale up to 75% off
- Contra Anniversary Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (50% off)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land eShop Demo FREE
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY $30 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Advance Collection Xbox $15 (Reg. $20)
- Now matched on PSN
- Metal Gear Sold V Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Games Under $20 sale
- Xbox Square Enix Publisher Sale up to 85% off
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Bastion PSN $4 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $26 (Reg. $40)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach pre-order $40
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Just Dance 2022 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo pre-order $54 with PS Plus (Reg. $60)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order $55
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm
Bethesda unleashes new details on its massive upcoming Starfield RPG in latest teaser video
Sony will reveal new Harry Potter RPG gameplay in dedicated 20-min. showcase this week
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer
Microsoft Flight Simulator now available on Xbox One, Cloud gaming, more in March Game Pass
NVIDIA data breach could point at potential Nintendo Switch 2 console in development
Valve isn’t making its own Steam Pass, but ‘more than happy’ to help bring Game Pass to Steam
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!