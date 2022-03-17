Today’s best game deals: Dark Souls Remaster $15, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dark Souls Remastered from $14.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 or more, this is a great chance to secure a copy of the original Dark Souls title in remastered form. Now that Elden Ring – the latest from Dark Souls developer FromSoftware that has taken the gaming world by storm and a likely game of the year contender – you might be considering the rest of the series. Originally starting with Demon’s Souls (the remaster of this one is currently going for $50), much of the sensibilities in Elden Ring spawn from the gameplay loop and style of the previous Soulsborne titles. You won’t find the sprawling open world, but they do feature very similar tough-as-nails combat and exploration. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Kirby and the Forgotten Land pre-order, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and more.

