Casely’s wild designs go 25% off: MagSafe Power Pod new low, iPhone 13/SE cases, more

Casely is now offering 25% off on a wide range of iPhone 12, 13, and SE 2022 cases as well as AirPods covers, battery-equipped charging cases, colorful MagSafe Power Pods, and more in its latest Festival Season sale. Known for its fun and crazy designs, Casely stands out from the pack with styles you just won’t see elsewhere and now’s your chance to load up on new covers and accessories to match your spring outfits. Head below for more details and a closer look.

Casely goes 25% off in latest Festival Season sale

There’s no code required to redeem the discount today, but you won’t see the deal price until you add the item to your cart. Most of the highlight offers can be found on this page, but you will find others with the small blue “25% off” tag elsewhere on the site as well. Free shipping is available in the US on orders of $40 or more.

One standout here among the iPhone 12, 13, and SE 2022 cases is the new Power Pods. We featured the new brand’s MagSafe battery packs at the top of the month and we are now seeing them hit the lowest price we have tracked in today’s sale. The colorful MagSafe Power Pods snap on to the back of your 12 and 13 series iPhone delivering “up to 100% extra on-the-go battery life” with 5000mAh of power inside as well as the ability to wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible gear like AirPods, Android handsets, and more. Regularly $60, you will now find almost all of the design options marked down to $45 shipped after adding one to your cart. You can see all of the color and pattern options right here and get even more details in our launch coverage.

Be sure to hit up this landing page for more highlights from the Casely Festival Season sale as well.

Here are a few other highlight spring iPhone accessory sales running right now you won’t want to miss:

Casely Power Pod features:

The Black Power Pod MagSafe Wireless Charger is a zap of lightning! This wireless iPhone charger is versatile and pairs well with a Little Black Dress so that you can stay charged on a fun night out. It looks just as good in the boardroom! Slip it into a briefcase or suit pocket, and no one will be the wiser. The Black Power Pod MagSafe Wireless Charger with a lightning bolt design comes with a rock-solid shell. It will keep your Power Pod free from cracks and scratches.

