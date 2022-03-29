Today’s best game deals: Among Us under $4 or Crewmate Edition from $22, much more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GameseShop
Reg. $30 From $4
Among Us Airship map coming soon

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Among Us: Crewmate Edition on PlayStation 5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch from $22.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is the lowest price we have tracked on DLC and bonus-packed edition fo the game. While you will find the base game at $5 on PlayStation and Xbox in digital form, not to mention it being on sale at $3.75 via the Nintendo eShop, the Crewmate edition comes with loads of extra goodies. It includes all of the DLC items (Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, and Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet, and Mini Crewmate bundles) as well as a 3D lenticular case, Impostor Syndrome sticker sheet, holographic access card, a folded skeld map poster, and much more. You can get the full rundown on the listing page right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Judgment, Dishonored and Prey collection, Far Cry 6, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

*** Sony officially unveils new PlayStation Plus with Game Pass-style streaming; launches in June

Pre-orders:

  • Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
  • Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
  • Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
  • Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
  • Live A Live pre-order $50
  • Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26

Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more

8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity

Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

March State of Play: FREE Returnal DLC, New Square acti...
Lululemon’s We Made Too Much sale takes up to 50%...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Jumanji, Card Hog...
Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirme...
WORKPRO DIY tools and more from $7.50: 20V Drill/Driver...
New all-time low drops Logitech’s stylish POP Keys wi...
Arteza Gold Box from $7.50: Adult coloring books, paint...
DJI Air 2S includes the all-new RC Pro remote at $749 o...
Load more...
Show More Comments