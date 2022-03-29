Today’s best game deals: Among Us under $4 or Crewmate Edition from $22, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Among Us: Crewmate Edition on PlayStation 5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch from $22.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is the lowest price we have tracked on DLC and bonus-packed edition fo the game. While you will find the base game at $5 on PlayStation and Xbox in digital form, not to mention it being on sale at $3.75 via the Nintendo eShop, the Crewmate edition comes with loads of extra goodies. It includes all of the DLC items (Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, and Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet, and Mini Crewmate bundles) as well as a 3D lenticular case, Impostor Syndrome sticker sheet, holographic access card, a folded skeld map poster, and much more. You can get the full rundown on the listing page right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Judgment, Dishonored and Prey collection, Far Cry 6, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
*** Sony officially unveils new PlayStation Plus with Game Pass-style streaming; launches in June
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- with the bonus adorable Kirby Popsocket
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection $17 (Reg. $30)
- Judgment from $20.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Far Cry 6 from $22.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Cotton Reboot! $27 (Reg. $40)
- Hotline Miami Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Moonlighter eShop $5 (Reg. $25)
- SpongeBob SquarePants eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Nioh 2 $14 (Reg. up to $40)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Just Dance 2022 from $21 (Reg. $30+)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition PSN $17.50 (Reg. $35)
- Metal Gear Solid V PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
- NHL 22 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Castlevania Requiem PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $20 (Reg. $30)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. up to $50)
- PlayStation March Madness Digital Sale up to 75% off
- Mega Man 11 eShop $15 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- It Takes Two Xbox $16 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way
How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature
First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay
Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26
Meet Core Keeper, a cave-crawling adventure PC game that’s taking Steam by storm
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC characters include Grogu, young Han, more
8Bitdo launches first true Xbox controller with custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity
Get a mouthful of the new Kirby game for FREE alongside today’s new gameplay trailer
