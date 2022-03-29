Today’s best game deals: Among Us under $4 or Crewmate Edition from $22, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Among Us: Crewmate Edition on PlayStation 5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch from $22.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is the lowest price we have tracked on DLC and bonus-packed edition fo the game. While you will find the base game at $5 on PlayStation and Xbox in digital form, not to mention it being on sale at $3.75 via the Nintendo eShop, the Crewmate edition comes with loads of extra goodies. It includes all of the DLC items (Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, and Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet, and Mini Crewmate bundles) as well as a 3D lenticular case, Impostor Syndrome sticker sheet, holographic access card, a folded skeld map poster, and much more. You can get the full rundown on the listing page right here. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Judgment, Dishonored and Prey collection, Far Cry 6, and much more.

