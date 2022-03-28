Hisense H8 4K ULED Android TVs return to all-time lows from $450 (Save up to $200)

Amazon is now offering the Hisense H8 65-inch 4K ULED Smart TV for $599.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, today’s offer amounts to the first price cut since back in January at $200 off while delivering only the third notable price cut to date at a match of the all-time low. Also on sale, the 55-inch H8 model is $449.99, down from its $600 going rate. Equipped with Android TV support at the center of the experience, these home theater packages from Hisense build out from there with a 4K ULED panel backed by a Quantum Dot color gamut. If the Dolby Vision and Atmos support isn’t enough, full array local dimming zones help deliver even more vibrant content. Then on top of the built-in streaming features and companion voice remote, there’s also four HDMI ports to supplement its Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of the Hisense lineup, the U6G series might be worth looking into instead. Right now you can score the 50-inch version at $400, making for a lower price than either of the lead deals while outfitting a smaller space with a 4K QLED panel and Android smart features.

On the much more unique side of things, Samsung’s Frame TVs are always an eye-catcher and we just saw the new 2022 models go up for pre-order. Delivering the usual picture frame-inspired design that ditches the typical black plastic bezels for a wooden exterior, the latest edition of Frame TVs rock a new matte anti-glare panel on top of inclusions like AirPlay 2, 4K QLED picture, 120Hz refresh rates, and more.

Hisense 65-inch H8 4K ULED Android TV features:

The Hisense H8G Quantum is the most advanced TV in its price class, providing a picture with richer colors, more detail, better brightness, and smoother motion. For the first time, the H8 is enhanced by Quantum Dot technology, raising the bar for picture-quality. With Quantum Dots, watching your TV is closer to looking out a window than ever before. Scenes pop with the impact of lifelike color and realistic brightness enabled by Quantum Dots.

