Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics 10W Wireless Charging Stand $8.50, more

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 10W/7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Stand on sale for $8.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $11, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon so far in 2022. Delivering up to 10W of Qi-enabled wireless charging to compatible phones, this stand is great for keeping your smartphone charged and ready to go whenever you leave the desk. There are also non-slip feet on the bottom so the charging stand won’t scoot around when setting down or picking up your phone. The stand will work with any power source, though you’ll need a QuickCharge 3.0 adapter in order to reach the fastest speeds.

Amazon Basics Qi Wireless Charging Stand features:

  • Ultra-slim 10 watt circular pad for wireless charging of Qi-compatible phones
  • Compatible with iPhone XS, XS Max, XR, X, 8, 8 Plus, Samsung, LG, Sony and more
  • Lay your phone on the pad’s surface for a lightning-fast charge without use of cables
  • Safety features include over-current, overheat, over-voltage, and short circuit protection
  • Durable plastic construction with non-slip rubber bottom and LED indicator lights
  • Holds charge level once it reaches 100% – Fast charge requires a quick charger 3.0 (not included)

