Been waiting for Sniper Elite 5? It’s finally available for pre-order and launches May 26

The Sniper Elite series has long been my favorite whenever I’m in the sniping mood – the realistic shot patterns, the X-ray vision when a bullet lands, and the fact that you have to sneak around make it through a mission. Well, Sniper Elite 5 is finally almost here, and we now have a solid launch date for the game: May 26. It’s available to pre-order now for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, but we also got a new trailer that “gives all our well-trained recruits a glimpse of the action-packed storyline and main characters” that Sniper Elite 5 brings to the table.

Sniper Elite 5 is now available for pre-order

Sniper Elite 5 takes place in France during World War II. One of the main characters is Karl Fairburne, who uncovers a Nazi plot to “turn the tide of the Second World War” with the codename Operation Kraken. Karl will have to use all of the skills he has to gather intelligence about the plan and ensure it never happens. However, in the quest for foiling the plot, Karl will have to go up against Abelard Möller, who’s an Axis Obergruppenführer and most be stopped at any cost.

On the pre-order train, there are several options to choose from. To start with, those who pre-order the base game will also get the latest mission of the Target Führer campaign called “Wolf Mountain.” You’ll get to infiltrate the Berghof, which is Hitler’s private mountain retreat in the Bavarian Alps and is crawling with heavily armed personal guards as well as collectibles for those who have a keen eye. On top of that, pre-orders will include the P.1938 Suppressed Pistol, which is based on a Special Forces experimental prototype.

Stepping up to the Deluxe Edition will not only include the content above, but also a Season Pass that gives access to a post-release two-part campaign that features “an expanded armory of authentic World War II weapons.”

PC players on Steam will also have the choice of the Cadet or Marksman bundles, which also includes an exclusive T-shirt or Bomber Jacket, digital graphic, logo sticker, and an enamel mug for those that shell out for the Marksman Bundle.

Pricing starts at $49.99 for the base game of Sniper Elite 5 and $79.99 for the Deluxe package. The Cadet Bundle will cost $99.99, while stepping things up to the more premium Marksman Bundle will set you back $129.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

As I’ve already stated, I love Sniper Elite games. While I might not be pre-ordering Sniper Elite 5 just yet, it’s inevitable that I’ll pick up the game at some point during a Steam Sale, as I already own every previous release outside of the first game.

If you’re looking for a sniping game that requires skill, stealth, and patience, then Sniper Elite is the series for you, and the fifth iteration of the game is sure to impress like every release before it.

