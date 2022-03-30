Popular Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell returns to Amazon low at $100 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell for $99.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $199, it more typically sells in the $150 range these days and is now $50 off. This is matching the Black Friday 2021 price and the Amazon all-time low as well as being another great chance to score one of the more popular solutions in the product category with a solid discount. Adjusted via the top-mounted dial, it ranges from 8 to 40 pounds effectively replacing up to six kettlebells so it doesn’t take up much space in your home gym. It features an “ergonomic” handle with molding the around metal plates alongside access to 24 trainer-led exercises “that focus on foundational kettlebell techniques” and more. Additional details below.

While not quite as elegant a solution, you can bring home an adjustable kettlebell for less with this Apex model. Fetching $65.50 at Amazon, it is a solid option that ranges from 20 to 50 pounds with a solid cast-iron, powered-coated build.

If you’re in the market for a connected stationary bike experience, Echelon’s new EX-5S-10 Smart Bike with rotating 10-inch screen is seeing a rare spring price drop right now. Currently among the first deals we have tracked on this model, you can get a closer look at the specs and feature set along with info on the pricing details in our previous coverage right here. Swing by our sports and fitness hub for even more.

More on the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell:

With the turn of a dial, automatically change your resistance from 8 pounds all the way up to 40 pounds

Rapidly switch from 1 exercise to the next, and perform a wide variety of full-body exercises

Space-efficient design replaces up to 6 kettlebells

Adjust in small increments with weight selection dial to gradually increase your strength

Weight settings include 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 and 40 pounds

