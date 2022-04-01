Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Lock’s Quest, Starlight, Golfshot Plus, and more

We have nearly made it through another work week and now it’s time to cap things off with today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning also saw notable price drops on the official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelet as well as the first sitewide sale of the year on Twelve South’s fantastic Apple gear accessories, but for now it’s all about the apps. Today’s collection is headlined by titles like Lock’s Quest, Starlight – Explore the Stars, EXIF Viewer by Fluntro, Golfshot Plus, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Super Starship: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RAVON: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Car Driving Sim – Ichallenge 1: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lock’s Quest: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Golfshot Plus: $100 (Reg. $120)

iOS Universal: The Last Roman Village: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Timmy Tickle: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Not Chess: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chicken Police: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Montessori Crosswords for Kids: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Patterning for iPhone: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Patterning 2 : Drum Machine: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Affirmations: Positive Thought: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: After Focus – Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects: FREE (Reg. $10)

More on Lock’s Quest:

Prepare your defenses and battle against the Clockwork horde in the next generation remake of the critically acclaimed console title, Lock’s Quest! You play as Lock, a boy who stumbles upon an invasion of his village, which triggers a wider war between Kingdom Force and a revived Clockwork Army, led by the nefarious Lord Agony.

