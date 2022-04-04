Android app deals of the day: Almost Gone, Screenshot Pro, Muse Dash, Cubasis, more

Our Monday afternoon edition of the best Android game and app deals is joined by solid price drops on Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G and the latest Galaxy S22. Today’s headliner offers include discounts on titles like The Almost Gone, Data Defense, Screen Draw Screenshot Pro, Golf Peaks, Muse Dash, Cubasis: Audio Editor & Studio, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G at $150 off the going rate and now joining ongoing offers on the Galaxy S22 smartphone. Deals on Acer’s 11-inch Spin 311 touchscreen Chromebook continue alongside Samsung’s latest 256GB PRO Plus microSD card at a new all-time low and everything in our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Amazon B2G1 FREE – Elden Ring, Ghostwire Tokyo, Dying Light 2, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on The Almost Gone:

Piece together this compelling story by revealing objects and memories, decipher these clues and reveal more of the story and its dark secrets. From your own home to eerily deserted streets, beautiful apartment blocks to sinister abandoned hospitals, you must search forensically for clues. Each new reveal takes you closer to the life you once had, to the people and places that surrounded you, in your seemingly carefree childhood. Why are you here? Why are you trapped? Will you ever get home?

