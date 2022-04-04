New Amazon low drops Samsung’s latest 256GB PRO Plus microSD card down to $35 shipped

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSamsung
Reg. $45+ $35

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSDXC memory card for $34.99 shipped. This one launched back in September at $55 and has since dropped to between $40 and $45 at Amazon. This is a new all-time low on the 256GB model and the lowest price we have tracked including the recent World Backup Day deals. Among Samsung’s latest family of microSD cards, it is a great option or folks looking to bolster the storage in Android handsets, Nintendo Switch, drone rigs, and cameras, among other things. It reaches speeds up to 160MB/s with V30 and A2 ratings for compatibility with larger batches of 4K video and loading apps. Backed by a 10-year warranty, Samsung says it features water, temperature, x-ray, and magnetic protections as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review of the latest lineup and more details down below. 

For a more affordable solution, drop down to the latest Samsung EVO Select models. Starting from $9 Prime shipped, a 256GB EVO will run you $27 and includes similar compatibility with photos, video footage, data, and apps. Just keep in mind that it’s not quite as fast at 130MB/s. 

Be sure to dive into this feature piece for additional recommendations and tips when it comes to storage and file backups. Then hit up our hands-on review of the latest SanDisk G-RAID 2 Thunderbolt 3 Drive if you’re looking for some serious backup and file storage power. It is a content creator’s dream option and you can get a closer look right here

Samsung PRO Plus 256GB microSDXC features:

  • YOUR NEW GO-TO CARD: Capture seamless 4K videos¹ on your compatible phone or drone with this micro SD memory card. Expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device as well as extra memory for your GoPro.
  • TAKE YOUR BURST SHOT: Stunningly fast U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds up to 160/120MB/s*,** let you shoot more photos faster² and 4K videos¹ look sharp with UHS-I Interface.
  • ADD SPACE, KEEP IT ALL: Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space for hi-res photos, must-have apps, and all the media you want. Get extra drone memory that will allow you to record high-quality footage on your DJI drone, store it, and transfer it between devices.

