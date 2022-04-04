Today’s best game deals: Amazon B2G1 FREE – Elden Ring, Ghostwire Tokyo, Dying Light 2, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon has now launched a notable buy two and get one FREE promotion on select titles. This is great chance to score some new releases at the best prices to date including Elden Ring, Ghostwire Tokyo, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, and more. You’ll also find other notable games eligible on this landing page like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Monster Hunter Rise, and Uncharted Legacy of Thieves, just to name a few. Historically speaking the new releases won’t stay in the sale for very long, so jump in now if you’re intersted. You might need to hit the “Video Games” option on the left-hand side of the page and you can mix match items across all of the product categories you find there. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, PGA TOUR 2K21, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Alan Wake Remastered, and many more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

