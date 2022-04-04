Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 65W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger $27, more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 65W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger for $27.19 shipped. Down 15% from its normal $32 going rate, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far in 2022. The dual port design of this charger makes it the ideal power station for your spring or summer road trips. Able to dish out 65W combined, the top port can output 45W while the bottom delivers 20W. The 45W port can provide full power to Apple’s latest MacBook Air, and even has the ability to trickle charge the 13- and 14-inch MacBook Pros given how power-efficient the M1 processor lineup is. Plus, the 20W USB-C port is perfect for powering your in-car MagSafe or Lightning to USB-C charger to ensure that you arrive with a full battery.

Charge up to two mobile devices with the ArcStation™ PD3.0 Car Charger. The dual USB-C 65W outputs offer fast charging capabilities for power that goes wherever you go. The blue LED indicator lights up when powered for quick viewing so you can plug in on the go and on the road. Total 65W Output: Each port supports 45W and 20W Max PD 3.0 Charging. 45W Output is so enough to charge a MacBook Air, iPad Pro, or iPad Air at full speed. 20W Output is perfect for charging your iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or Google Pixel at the fastest possible speed.

