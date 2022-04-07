Android app deals of the day: Dead Cells, Hidden Folks, SpongeBob SquarePants, and more

Our collection of the day’s best Android app deals is now ready to go down below. Just be sure to also scope out today’s deals on Samsung’s new Galaxy S22+/Ultra and Google’s Nest Hub as well. The app deals are headlined by some particularly notable titles this afternoon including Dead Cells, Hidden Folks, SpongeBob SquarePants, Football Manager 2022 Mobile, Incognito Browser Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by Samsung’s new Galaxy S22+/Ultra at $100 off the going rates with the option of throwing in some Galaxy Buds 2 down at $50. On the smart home side of things, we are tracking the best price of the year on Google’s Nest Hub 2nd Gen bundled with latest Nest Cam Indoor, delivering $50 in savings. Check out this new Amazon all-time low WD_BLACK 7,000MB/s heatsink 500GB SN850 SSD as well as all of the add-on deals in our smartphone accessories roundup.

Today’s best game deals: Cyberpunk 2077 $5, Resident Evil Village $30, much more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Dead Cells:

Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! That is, assuming you’re able to fight your way past its keepers. Unlock new levels with every death, opt for the path that suits your current build, your playstyle or just your mood. Surely, the ramparts can’t be as bad the sewers, right? The progressive exploration of an interconnected world, with the replayability of a rogue-lite and the adrenaline pumping threat of permadeath.

