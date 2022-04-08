Nintendo eShop spring sale now live from $2: Sonic, SEGA Classics, LEGO, more

Update: Nintendo has now added loads of new deals to its springtime eShop price drops including LEGO titles and DLC as well as Bandai Namco titles, and more. And check out our hands-on review of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga while you’re at it.

Alongside this rare price drop on the Switch OLED model, the Nintendo eShop spring sale is now kicking off. With deep deals on wide range of Switch games starting from $3, now’s a great time to load up your back catalogue and digital library with some titles to play while you wait for the now delayed Zelda Breath of the Wild 2. There are collections of SEGA and Ubisoft titles on tap – additional publisher events likely on the way – featuring Sonic games, the Genesis and Assassin’s Creed collections, and more alongside some indie gems. You’ll find all of our top picks down below and be sure to dive into this morning’s roundup for your physical game deals.

Nintendo eShop spring sale:

***Note: Remember, with the latest eShop update, some users and on certain listings, you will have to be logged in to a Nintendo account in order to see the discounted price.

And some 3DS games too:

With Nintendo set to close up shop on its digital 3DS store, die-hards of its legacy handheld will want to visit our roundup of eShop exclusives and deals right here. And then swing over the currently ongoing SEGA 3DS game sale and scoop some Sonic classics and more from $3 as part of the Nintendo eShop spring sale.

And in case you missed it, the wireless SEGA Genesis and SNES Switch Online controllers are now back in-stock so you can enjoy the recently released Earthworm Jim 2 (and many others) the way it was meant to be played.

Sonic Mania features:

Nintendo eShop spring sale: Experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in Sonic Mania, an all-new 2D Sonic adventure running at a crisp 60FPS with stunning HD retro-style graphics. Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can re-live the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Go head to-head with players in Competition Mode or play in Co-Op Mode with a friend.

