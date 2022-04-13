Apple’s latest $10 iTunes movie sale has recent releases, classics, more, plus $1 HD rental

Halfway through the week, Apple has launched its latest movie sale courtesy of iTunes. This time around you’ll find a collection of popular titles at $10 each spanning some recently-released hits to classics and everything in-between. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is live

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of flicks at $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that are also joined by more modern award-winners and more. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Benedetta. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released drama starring Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, and Daphne Patakia.

