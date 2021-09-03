Nintendo reportedly set to add classic Game Boy titles to its FREE Switch Online game library

Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy titles are reportedly on the way. Nintendo’s online service is already filled with titles from its classic game systems, but judging by a series of reports this week, including various independent sources close to the matter, Nintendo might very well be announcing the inclusion of Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles as early as this month. Head below for more details.

Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy titles?

The Nintendo Switch Online service initially launched back in September of 2018 and has since offered its members a free (with subscription, of course) smattering of some of the best NES and SNES games out there, including absolute iconic classics like Super Metroid, Super Mario World, and A Link to the Past. While the addition of new titles to the $20 per year service (or $35 for the whole fam) slowed down, new games are still slated to be added from the NES and SNES library with presumably an influx of Nintendo’s older portable titles now as well.

Nintendo Switch Online’s game library currently totals around 80 NES games and as many as 50 SNES titles, depending on which region you access it from.

Earlier this week, reports started to come in suggesting Nintendo would tap into its Game Boy library for Switch Online just before Nintendo Life, and today Eurogamer, corroborated the rumor with its own independent sources. This all comes after a datamining expedition of the NES Switch app back in 2019 tipped gamers off to the then soon-to-be added SNES library — they also noticed other classic emulators in there hinting at a future expansion.

Needless to say, it’s starting to become more and more clear that we could see some Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy titles hit as early as this month, if not just announced. September 18, 2021, will mark the service’s three-year anniversary and is a perfect time to expand into the classic Nintendo handheld library.

