TP-Link’s Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System sees first discount down to $250 (Save $30)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System with 3-units for $249.99 shipped. Normally listed for $280, this is the first discount we’ve seen for this system making a new all-time low price. The three units that come with this whole home kit can cover an area of up to 6,500-square feet to provide seamless internet connectivity. Using the TP-Link Deco app, setup is a breeze and also allows you to monitor your network status from anywhere. Use Alexa to control guest Wi-Fi as well. Each unit has three Ethernet ports, nine total, for connecting wired devices anywhere. Those same ports can be used to create a wired backhaul for even more reliable coverage. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you could go with the TP-Link Archer AX21 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 router for $80. The overall network speed capacity of the Archer AX21 is lower at 1,800Mb/s versus the 3,000Mb/s of the Deco X55 mesh system. Using four antennas, you will be able to have better coverage of your home. The Tether App is used for setup and monitoring the network status. Just like the Deco X55 system, this router is also compatible with Alexa for simple network controls.

Be sure to check out this deal on the Sense Flex Home Energy Monitor System for $259. This is a great addition to help monitor your power usage to lower your energy bills. You can also take a look at today’s roundup of smartphone accessories headlined by the 4-pack of Colored 6-foot MFi Lightning Charging Cables for $6.50. The Thermaltake LCGS Avalanche 360T Gaming Desktop with Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti can be had for $1,600. This marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked on Amazon so far.

  • Immerse your whole home in powerful WiFi no matter its size or shape. Three units work together to provide coverage up to 6,500 sq. ft., ensuring you have uninterrupted WiFi from the bedroom to the backyard.
  • Armed with AI-Driven Smart Mesh, Deco X55 delivers smart WiFi that follows you wherever you are, without interruption. It automatically learns your network environment, client quality, and user behaviors
  • Unbox Deco, install the app, and then simply follow the on-screen directions. The Deco app will take care of the rest to get your network up and running in mere minutes.

