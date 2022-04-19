Smartphone Accessories: 4-pack colored MFi Lightning Cables $6.50 (60% off), more

Patrick Campanale -
60% off From $6.50

Xnewcable (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Colored 6-foot MFi Lightning Charging Cables for $6.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 60S11S57 at checkout to redeem the discounted rate. Normally retailing for $16 for the 4-pack, today’s deal makes the cables just $1.60 each, which is quite budget-friendly all things considered and the lowest price that we’ve seen all-time for this specific kit. These cords measure 6-feet long each and are MFi-certified to ensure that they deliver a quality experience. Each one is a different color as well, which means that today’s singular purchase can outfit the entire family with their own charging cable. On top of that, the cables have a unique pattern on the cord that make it easier to grab.

Deals still live from yesterday:

Strong military fiber, the softest, strong and durable material that can increase tension by 200%. Special stress relief design can withstand 10,000+ bending tests. High-quality TPE liquid rubber lightning cable adds durability and no tangles. The aluminum casing and TPE liquid rubber jacket make the lightning cable more sturdy. Compared with the original equipment cable, it has flexible tensile force, softer, lighter and more durable.

Saving your precious time is our ultimate goal. Data can be transmitted and stabilized quickly and easily over a cable at speeds up to 480 Mbps. Fast charger and data synchronization, built-in security and shielded four-core copper wire for improved signal quality and strength.

Patrick Campanale

