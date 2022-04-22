Amazon rolls out new eero mesh WiFi router all-time lows from $62, plus 20% off Wi-Fi 6 systems

Amazon is now offering the eero Mesh WiFi 802.11ac System for $152 shipped. Normally fetching $195 or more, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $7 under our previous mention from earlier in the year. Providing 5,000 square feet of coverage, this 3-node eero system is ideal for homes with 350Mb/s internet plans. Its dual band 802.11ac output can handle a litany of devices while balancing the load between each of the included modules. On top of two Ethernet ports per unit, you’re also looking at HomeKit Router support for managing the experience within Apple’s own ecosystem. Head below for more from $62.

Alongside the lead deal, you’ll also find a collection of other eero mesh systems and routers on sale. The most affordable of the batch and a great place to start for smaller homes or to finally upgrade a relative’s setup is the standard eero WiFi Mesh Router. This single node system is sitting at $62 right now from its usual $100 price tag and delivering a new all-time low in the process. This is $6 under our previous mention, as well. It sports a 1,500 square feet range and much of the same features above otherwise.

Or if you’d prefer the latest Wi-Fi 6 systems, those are detailed down below.

eero Wi-Fi 6 packages:

eero Mesh WiFi 802.11ac System features:

An eero 3-pack is a whole-home WiFi system that replaces your router and covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. With eero and an Alexa device (not included) you can easily manage WiFi access for devices and individuals in the home, taking focus away from screens and back to what’s important. Eero connects to your modem to bring your existing internet connection to every corner of your home. The eero app walks you through setup in less than 10 minutes and allows you to manage your network from anywhere.

