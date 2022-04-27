Apple Magic Keyboard sees first discount in over a year at $88.50, rare drops on Touch ID models

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard for $88.50 shipped. Normally fetching $99, this is the first discount in over a year with today’s offer beating that previous mention by $2 in order to mark the best price since 2020. Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Head below for details on how you can save on the new Touch ID models, too.

While the price cuts aren’t quite as notable, Amazon is also marking down Apple’s newer Mac accessories outfitted with the Touch ID modules. Both of its latest Magic Keyboards are down to some of the lowest prices to date and either marking new Amazon lows or the second-best discounts yet. The compact Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is sitting at $142.99 from its usual $149 price tag to mark a new low while the extended number pad version is down to $175.20. These are much the same as the lead deal, just with Touch ID in the upper right corner.

As far as price cuts on the latest Macs themselves go, this week is headlined by the markdown gracing Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro. Falling to a new all-time low, the $250 in savings go quite a long ways towards making the latest flagship machine a touch more affordable. Though when you do want to dock all of the M1 Pro power at the desktop, one of the Magic Keyboard deals above can certainly come in handy.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

Magic Keyboard combines a sleek design with a built-in rechargeable battery and enhanced key features. With a stable scissor mechanism beneath each key, as well as optimized key travel and a low profile, Magic Keyboard provides a remarkably comfortable and precise typing experience. It pairs automatically with your Mac, so you can get to work right away. And the battery is incredibly long-lasting—it will power your keyboard for about a month or more between charges

