Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Star Wars KOTOR I and II, DEEMO, Tik Watch, more

Thursday morning’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps have now been organized for you below. But we are also tracking solid price drops on Apple’s official silicone and leather AirTag Loops as well as the all-new iPad Air 5 at some of the best prices of the year. As for the apps, our collection is headlined by up to 50% off the classic Star Wars: KOTOR I and II RPGs alongside Hidden Folks, Final Fantasy IX, Book of Demons, Rogue Hearts, DEEMO, Tik Watch, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tik Watch: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Hidden Folks: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY Ⅸ: $11 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered: $11 (Reg. $21)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: RPG Marenian Tavern Story: $4 (Reg. $7)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Star Wars: KOTOR II: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: DEEMO -Reborn-: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pedometer. Walker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Secret of Mana: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.): $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: $8 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY TACTICS :WotL: $7 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE): $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: CHAOS RINGS Ⅲ: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH: $9 (Reg. $18)

More on Star Wars KOTOR II:

Five years after the events from the award winning Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith Lords have hunted the Jedi to the edge of extinction and are on the verge of crushing the Old Republic.With the Jedi Order in ruin, the Republic’s only hope is a lone Jedi struggling to reconnect with the Force. As this Jedi, you will be faced with the galaxy’s most dire decision: Follow the light side or succumb to the dark…

