Today’s best game deals: Tony Hawk Pro Skater Switch $22, Star Wars Xbox sale from $5, more

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $40 $22
Tony Hawk Pro Skater Launch Trailer

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo has now launched a new Blizzard and Activision sale on the eShop loaded with deep deals on Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 at $21.99. Regularly $40, this is a 45% discount and the lowest price we can find to add the fully remastered classics to your Switch library. This one created a lot of nostalgic buzz when it was unveiled and later announced for Switch. It delivers all of the same arcade-style action of the originals with revamped visuals, additional content, and more. Old-school or modern controls are available as well as all of the original stages (including the secret parks). Head below for more of today’s best console game deals including Star Wars KOTOR, Star Wars Xbox sale, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Madden NFL 22, Resident Evil Village, Octopath Traveller, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and more. 

Today’s best game deals:

