Today’s best game deals: Tony Hawk Pro Skater Switch $22, Star Wars Xbox sale from $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo has now launched a new Blizzard and Activision sale on the eShop loaded with deep deals on Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 at $21.99. Regularly $40, this is a 45% discount and the lowest price we can find to add the fully remastered classics to your Switch library. This one created a lot of nostalgic buzz when it was unveiled and later announced for Switch. It delivers all of the same arcade-style action of the originals with revamped visuals, additional content, and more. Old-school or modern controls are available as well as all of the original stages (including the secret parks). Head below for more of today’s best console game deals including Star Wars KOTOR, Star Wars Xbox sale, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Madden NFL 22, Resident Evil Village, Octopath Traveller, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and more.

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60

Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50

Splatoon 3 pre-order $60

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60

Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60

Live A Live pre-order $50

Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60

Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters

Classic Sonic games come to modern hardware in new SEGA Origins collection this summer

Microsoft is bringing more Ubisoft titles to Game Pass, starting with Assassin’s Creed Origins

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to support up to five accounts for ‘far less’ then buying separate

Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NES and SNES Switch Online library

Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel release window confirmed (again), but you’re not going to like it

PlayStation console voice commands now live, HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate on the way

How to create folders on Switch with the new ‘Groups’ feature

First look at Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy gameplay

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!