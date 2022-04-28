Today’s best game deals: Tony Hawk Pro Skater Switch $22, Star Wars Xbox sale from $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Nintendo has now launched a new Blizzard and Activision sale on the eShop loaded with deep deals on Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 at $21.99. Regularly $40, this is a 45% discount and the lowest price we can find to add the fully remastered classics to your Switch library. This one created a lot of nostalgic buzz when it was unveiled and later announced for Switch. It delivers all of the same arcade-style action of the originals with revamped visuals, additional content, and more. Old-school or modern controls are available as well as all of the original stages (including the secret parks). Head below for more of today’s best console game deals including Star Wars KOTOR, Star Wars Xbox sale, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Madden NFL 22, Resident Evil Village, Octopath Traveller, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Star Wars KOTOR Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars KOTOR II Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Star Wars Xbox sale from $5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on PSN
- Madden NFL 22 Xbox $17.50 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil Village Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- No More Heroes 2 eShop $15 (Reg. $20)
- No More Heroes eShop $15 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $55 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation PSN Castlevania sale from $5
- PlayStation PSN Games Under $20 sale
- Ghostwire: Tokyo on PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveller Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hard West: Ultimate Edition Xbox $2 (Reg. $20)
- Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Great Ace Attorney Chronicles eShop $25 (Reg. $40)
- Monster Hunter Generations eShop $12 (Reg. $40)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 2 $18 (Reg. $30)
- Turrican Flashback $21 (Reg. $27+)
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered eShop $15 (Reg. $40)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat eShop $20 (Reg. $40)
- South Park Fractured but Whole eShop $15 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at PSN
- Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Aragami 2 $22 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 22 Xbox $10 (Reg. $25+)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $9 (Reg. $30)
- Tales from the Borderlands eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Sonic Mania PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Medium $30 (Reg. $50)
- Super Bomberman R PSN $6 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10 (Reg. $30)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 from $24 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $24 (Reg. $35+)
- Xbox digital Spring game sale now live
- Lost Judgment $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania $20 (Reg. $40)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 $10 (Reg. $15)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Pre-orders:
- Mario Strikers Battle League pre-order $60
- Nintendo Switch Sports pre-order $50
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 pre-order $60
- Live A Live pre-order $50
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
