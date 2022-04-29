Casely 30% off Mother’s Day sale: MagSafe battery packs, iPhone 13 cases, much more

Casely, known for covering your tech gear in wild patterns and fun designs, is now offering 30% off sitewide for Mother’s Day. We have most recently gone hands-on with its Power Pod MagSafe battery packs and covered the launch of its iPhone 13 charging cases, all of which are included in the now live sitewide event. Shipping is free on all orders over $50 in the US and you can head below for the Mother’s Day promotion code.

Casely Mother’s Day sale – MagSafe battery packs, iPhone 13 cases, more

As part of its Mother’s Day celebration, Casely is now offering 30% off of everything it sells from iPhone 12 and 13 cases to Samsung Galaxy covers, sheaths for your AirPods, magnetic power banks, and much more. Simply use code MAMA at check out to redeem the special price.

As per usual, Casely donates a portion of your purchase to a new charity every month, having dished out over $200,000 across 2021:

That’s right… your case gives back (big time). For every case purchased, a portion is donated to our charity-of-the-month. This month, your purchase supports GrowNYC.

One stand out offer here is on the Casely Power Pod MagSafe battery packs – a power bank that delivers “100% more” battery life to your iPhone 12/13, as well as other devices. Regularly $60 and available in wide array of colors and crazy patterns, you can now knock your total down to $42 using the code above. You’re looking at a magnetic 5,000mAh battery with a maximum output of 15W and an included USB-C charging cable. Be sure to get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys piece.

You can browse through the rest of the sale right here and remember the code applies on just about everything you’ll find on the official site.

You’ll also want to scope out the now live Mother’s Day events at OtterBox as well as Native Union’s 20% off sitewide sale featuring its latest MagSafe gear and more.

Casely Power Pod features:

Dropping your MagSafe Wireless Charger can be terrifying—unless you’ve got one of our Power Pod MagSafe battery packs! Our Current MOOd Cow Print Power Pod MagSafe Wireless Charger will lift your spirits and have you dancing like a happy cow in spring. The cowhide pattern looks great with a matching Casely phone case, but you can also switch it up! Pair it with other Casely iPhone cases to showcase Western styles or visions of spring meadows—anything that would make a bovine heart sing! Best of all, Power Pods run on MagSafe technology, so you can charge your iPhone wire-free. The Power Pod also contains shock-absorbent properties to ease the nerves of even the clumsiest user.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!