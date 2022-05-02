Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Juicy Realm, Neo Monsters, To the Moon, more

Monday morning’s best price drops on Mac and iOS apps are now live and up for the taking. Just be sure to check out this new Amazon all-time low on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 as well as iPad Air 4 at up to $150 off the going rates. But for now it’s all about the apps and today’s deals are now headlined by Juicy Realm, Neo Monsters, To the Moon, 911 Operator, ICEY, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Notes Writer Pro – Sync &Share: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: iNavX: Marine Navigation: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Language Therapy 4-in-1: $65 (Reg. $75)

iOS Universal: Advanced Language Therapy: $65 (Reg. $75)

Mac: Magnet: $4 (Reg. $8)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Eclipse Guide: Blood Moon 2022: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Mandalorian Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Star Wars Stickers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Child Lebensborn: $2 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD – TD: $2 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $2 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $10 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Juicy Realm:

Juicy Realm is a roguelike game with fruits as enemies. It is set in a world in which the line between animals and plants is blurred. It began with the tipping of the food-chain, which forced the humans to establish an outpost and begin an investigation in the region where the first species of mutated plants was discovered. The military has prepared a vast number of powerful weapons, with you leading the vanguard forces to wage this long war.

